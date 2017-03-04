Softball goes 1-1 on day one of USF Under Armour Invite

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Associate Editor

In game one of the USF Under Armour Invite, the St. Bonaventure University women’s softball team fell to the Pennsylvania Quakers 9-1 in five innings.

The Bonnies (2-5) struggled to get anything going offensively, not getting their first hit of the game until the fourth inning when junior second baseman Hailey Blencowe doubled to center field, scoring the only run for the Bonnies.

Junior Josie Borysevicz pitched 3.1 innings giving up 11 hits, seven runs (five earned) and struck out five. Freshman Rylee Hehir came in for relief and gave up two earned runs off of four hits.

The Bonnies offensive struggles ended in game two of their doubleheader, as late game heroics started a rally that would eventually defeat the Western Michigan Broncos, 5-4. All started and ended with sophomore shortstop Alissa Karjel was walked on four pitches with the bases loaded to send home sophomore outfielder Brittany Fair.

Sophomore outfielder/catcher Alexandra Deal would score next on a wild pitch, then sophomore designated player Molly Hennessy would drive in the game-tying run with an RBI single. Karjel would then score the go-ahead run after senior second basemen Kiera Lorenzo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Senior Kristen Hickling pitched a complete game and picked up her first win of the season.

The Bonnies will take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at 12:30 p.m. and Fort Wayne Mastodons at 4:30 p.m. today.

