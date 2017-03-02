School introduces Health Science major

By Christina Root

News Editor

Beginning in the fall semester, Bonaventure will expand its academic variety with the introduction of the health science major.

This week, the New York State Education Department approved the university’s proposal to begin offering the program. According to an online news update, the major will serve as a feeder for several graduate programs to be created for the School of Allied Health. Proposals for graduate programs are planned to take place within the next two years.

The school, the center of the Allied Health Initiative, hopes to strengthen student’s ability to prepare for life in a clinical field. The major will offer four concentrations: Social, physical and psychological development, Kinesiology (aimed towards students interested in physical therapy careers), biomedical science and general health science.

Christian Kostowniak, sophomore biology major, believes that despite the introduction of the new major, the biology program, and other clinically minded majors, will continue to succeed.

“I don’t think it will lessen the number of students coming to study science, but rather give a greater amount of students a more direct path to the occupations they’re interested in,” he said. “There are several current biology majors I know who are pursuing careers that the new health science majors would service. They’re excited for this opportunity.”

Despite knowing many considering the new program, Kostowniak plans to continue in the biology program.

“I enjoy biology as a major and believe that it will help me best in achieving my goals,” he said, “That being said, I would love to see opportunities for double majors or even minors.”

According to the school website, the bachelor’s in health science is nationally recognized as a gateway to graduate programs and careers in rehabilitation science, physical and occupational therapy, physician assistant studies, exercise physiology, human performance and public health.

Health science will offer students interdisciplinary course material to prepare students for a variety of careers.

“It ultimately boils down to personal preference and what each person’s goals are,” Kostowniak said. “If there are more opportunities on campus to pursue sciences, more people with take advantage of it.”

