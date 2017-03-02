McGinley-Carney Center falls behind

By Jessica Dillon

News Assignment Editor

Construction on the McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry has fallen two weeks behind schedule.

“We got to the point where there were six or eight things left to do,” said Phil Winger, associate vice president for facilities. “We could have twisted the contractor’s arm to get things done, but we’re not move-in ready anyway. Rather than rush people, we said ‘Let’s take the time to do it right.’”

Winger said the delays will not affect the project’s costs, which have remained in alignment with the $3.5 million budget thus far.

“Nothing is ever perfect,” Winger said. “If you get to the place where the electrician and the plumber are trying to put a pipe in the same place, well, that’s business as usual.”

The building was originally expected to receive its certificate of occupancy Feb. 28. With the delays, the date has shifted to sometime mid-March, according to Winger.

“You can see from the outside that they are still working on the bricks in the great room,” Winger said. “They have not done the exterior cladding, the tile that covers the tower, and right now they’re in the middle of finishing the floor and ceiling.”

Winger also said the painting, plumbing and electric are nearly complete.

“Any one of those could be finished, but you can’t have everyone working in the same place at the same time,” Winger said.

Staff members expect to begin moving into the center during the first week of April. A grand opening and other celebratory events are being planned for Easter week, said Executive Director of University Ministries Fr. Francis Di Spigno, O.F.M.

Winger said he believes the center will be a nice addition to the campus.

“It’s going to give the ministries operation the presence you might expect on a Franciscan university,” Winger said. “We’re glad to see it come out the way it has.”

Di Spigno echoed similar sentiments.

“This is an exciting time for St. Bonaventure University,” Di Spigno said. “The new McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry will be a wonderful home for the university’s mission and ministries offices and activities. It is centered in the heart of the campus to be the heart of the campus.”

dillonj15@bonaventure.edu