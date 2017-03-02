Kings reign at the Deadline

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The 2017 NHL trade deadline has come and gone, and what a time it was. There were many interesting deals, including Mark Streit getting traded twice, ending up in Pittsburgh. There were many trades this season that involved salary retention for some higher priced players.

However, three trades really stood out to me during this year’s deadline.

Ben Bishop to the LA Kings

Initially, this one puzzled me. I didn’t quite understand why the Kings would trade for Bishop, who is a starting-caliber goalie and is getting paid $5.95 million because of it. Then I sat down and listened to the trade and the current situation of the Kings, and it clicked.

Even though they have one of the best goalies in the entire league, Jonathan Quick, they need insurance. Quick just came back from an injury and the window for the Kings to win another Stanley Cup appears to be closing. So why not bring in a goalie that has made multiple, deep playoff runs and appeared in a Stanley Cup as a starter. Having the opportunity to have a backup of that caliber does not come along every day, so the Kings took advantage.

It also makes sense for the Lightning to give him up. He is 30 years old, getting paid nearly six million per year and the Lightning have a capable replacement in Andrei Vasilevskiy. Many hockey fans knew Vasilevskiy would get his chance as the starter, and that chance is now.

Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals

Shattenkirk was hands-down the most highly prized defenseman on the market this year. With Alex Pietrangelo effectively untouchable for the St. Louis Blues, Shattenkirk was a prime candidate to be dealt, especially since he only has one year left on his current contract.

But the Blues were able make the Capitals hand over a pretty sum for Mr. Shattenkirk’s services, as they gave up a 2017 first-round pick, a 2019 second round pick, and forwards Brad Malone and Zach Sanford. The picks obviously could matter a great deal, and while there’s not much to say about Malone, Sanford is highly regarded for the most part and has NHL experience this season.

The Blues could get a lot out of the return they received for Shattenkirk and the Capitals could get a Stanley Cup out of it.

Also, some believe he could sign with the New York Rangers next offseason, which would be cool with me.

Jarome Iginla to the LA Kings

Maybe this will be it. Maybe this will be the move that finally gets Jerome Iginla a Stanley Cup. He definitely deserves it.

Iginla may be one of the best players of the last 20 years, and gets my vote as the greatest Calgary Flame ever (sorry Theo Fleury). Yet, he has never won a Stanley Cup. He went to one with the Flames in 2004, but they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. It would be a shame if Iginla never experienced hoisting the Cup, which would make him a member of the Triple Gold Club, since he has already won a gold medal in the World Championships and Olympics.

The opportunity is there for Iginla, who leaves behind a growing organization in the Colorado Avalanche who most likely would not be ready for a deep playoff run before Iginla’s career is over. He now will have the opportunity to play with the likes of Anze Kopitar, Jeff Carter, Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin, as well as the aforementioned goalie tandem of Quick and Bishop.

The Kings look primed for another shot at the Cup, as they’ve suddenly become a possible favorite out of the West, despite currently sitting six points out of a playoff spot.

My Favorite Team

As for my favorite team, the Rangers, they didn’t do much outside of getting defenseman Brendan Smith from the Detroit Red Wings, which I’m absolutely fine with.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu