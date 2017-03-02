Clare College fulfills desire to learn

Many people have qualms with Clare College.

“It’s boring.” “It’s not relevant to my major.” “It’s useless.”

However, I think Clare College is educational and helpful, both in school and in life.

Many classmates are not fans of the religious classes in particular. While I can understand their point of view and I am certainly not saying all people must be religious to come to Bonaventure, Clare College is not a secret. The requirements are clearly laid out, so people know what they are signing up for when they commit to St. Bonaventure.

Even Clare classes I did not particularly enjoy, such as Inquiry into the Natural World, challenged me and taught me about myself. I dreaded taking the science requirement since freshman year. As a journalism and mass communication major, science was one of my least favorite subjects in high school.

But I started the class with a decent attitude, although I was a little nervous taking the class with friends who are in the sciences. I attended class, took notes and studied. At the end of the semester, I ended up with an A. I did not plan on learning science in college, and I definitely would not have taken it without being forced.

It made me feel accomplished. I had worked hard and done well. Just because I am a journalism major does not mean I have to be bad at or afraid of science. I enjoyed breaking that stereotype.

Clare College also allowed me to take classes outside of my major, which affected my education. Psychology interested me in high school, but my small, private school did not offer those classes. When I came to Bonaventure, I jumped at the chance to take psychology to fulfill a Clare requirement. I enjoyed it so much I declared psychology as one of my minors.

I also took a history class that substituted for a Clare. This helped me fulfill requirements for my history minor.

Other Clare classes encouraged my love of learning and introduced me to new interests.

The Art and literature requirement allowed me to read for fun and gain new perspectives with classic works, such as Stephen Crane’s short story “The Monster” or Khaled Hosseini’s “The Kite Runner.” I loved English classes in high school, but did not have the space to take college English classes. I thoroughly enjoyed art and literature class.

I found Good Life fascinating and it challenged the way I think about morals and life in general. I had never taken an ethics-type class before and it was interested to hear people’s different beliefs.

College is a time for personal and academic growth. Even if none of these classes change the way people think, it makes them more comfortable sharing their thoughts and ideas along with their peers. People learn how to agree and disagree respectfully.

Some who grew up in sheltered, smaller areas or bigger, more populated areas may encounter others with completely different backgrounds. Others may learn something new, or maybe just hear something new.

Overall, I am a huge supporter of the liberal arts and I think I benefited from it. Did I 100 percent love all of my Clare classes? No. Are there issues with Clare College that need improvement? Absolutely.

But Clare College gives students the chance to really love learning. And I think that opportunity is well worth it.

Lian Bunny is the Co-Photo Editor for the BonaVenuture. Her email is bunnyla13@bonaventure.edu