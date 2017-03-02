Bonnies splits matchups against Wright State

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University men’s and women’s tennis teams left the court on Wednesday with a split result against Wright State, with the men earning a 4-3 victory and the women taking a 6-1 loss.

The men’s team picked up wins three singles, while taking wins in two of the three doubles matches. The women saw their lone win come from freshman Clara Herberts.

Junior Victor Blanco concluded a comeback in his singles victory by winning two sets after dropping the first against Wright State’s Jacob Perkins, a senior. Sophomore Indra Patwardhan defeated freshman Carlos Estrada –Sanchez in straight sets and Hector Martinez won his match against freshman Javier Alvarez de la Villa.

Herberts and senior Elaine Cloern battled to a close finish in their opening set, with Herberts taking the set 7-6. Herberts was able to control the second set, claiming it 6-2 and winning the match.

In women’s doubles, senior Mara Martinez-Santori and junior Gabriella Bowe narrowly came up short in their match, dropping the match 6-4 to the pair of senior Tori Turner and sophomore Taylor Culbertson.

For doubles, Blanco and Martinez earned their victory with a dominating 6-1 win against Estrada and Alvarez de la Villa. Freshman Lukas Linden Malmberg and Patwardhan followed in their footsteps and won their set 6-3 against Perkins and junior Fernando Nardelli.

The Bonnies men move to 4-7 on the season and will prepare to travel to Army West Point to face the Black Knights on Saturday and the Fordham Rams on Sunday.

The women will next play on the road against Cleveland State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

