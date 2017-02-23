London Fashion Week kicks off

The first fashion week of 2017 took place this past week in London. Many fashion fans, designers and brands came from all over the world to see, show and share their love for fashion. In London, something different is done that is a useful setup for designers that are not as well known yet.

London’s fashion week hosts designer showrooms in the same area as all of the other designers. This is helpful for less popular designers because they are seen in the same spotlight as the designers’ of the Designer Showroom. They then get much more publicity, have a better chance to make connections and be known as a LFW designer which is big since some of the designers brands they are working alongside have been elected by the British Fashion Council.

This fashion week will include over 150 showrooms and 220 designers from all over the world. The overall style of the fashion week represented 2017 autumn/winter trends and styles.

Accessories, bags, shoes and jewelry are some of what is presented to viewers during London’s Fashion Week. They emphasize that they are globally open and welcoming of designers from other areas of the world.

Any fashion week, no matter what fashion capital it is located in, is a highly important event for the world of fashion.

Critics and viewers talk about the upcoming events and anticipate the new designs for the upcoming year and seasons, but it is also a huge event for the actual designers. Yes, this event is important for designers in regards to the success of their career/brand, but they have also started to use this week to their advantage to help and fix global issues.

Fashion week is a time when many different people from many different areas come together as one, sharing one interest, fashion. The beauty of fashion is that it brings out the wonders and different cultures of the world. The world of fashion creates a safe space where conflict regarding global issues disappear and people find ways to interconnect culture with fashion. Cultures come together to enjoy the beauty of fashion and that is something that makes fashion so beautiful.

Fashion has a way of bringing people together indirectly. The best fashion capital to experience this is in London. London’s fashionable side has made sure to stay a peaceful location where fashion overrules any problems going on in the world. Fashion and the events in the fashion world are very powerful tools when used in the correct way.

