White, Bonnies continue contention into final day

By Ryan Signorino

Staff Writer

The third day of the Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Championships sees the St. Bonaventure University men’s team sitting in sixth place with 256 points and the women in ninth with 137.5 points.

Senior Michael White again swam the highlight of the day for the Bonnies, securing first place in the men’s 400-individual medley with a time of 3:52.18, more than four seconds ahead of second place.

In total, 12 Bonaventure swimmers made it to the finals in their events. Also seeing the podium were seniors Preston Schilling and Matt Goettler, who earned second and third in the men’s 100-breaststroke with times of 54.17 and 55.18, respectively.

In the women’s 100-backstroke, junior Devon McFadden took sixth with a time of 55.62, and in the men’s 200-freestyle, freshman Nick Burdo finished sixth in a time of 1:39.55, nearly eight seconds faster than his seed time.

In the consolation finals of the men’s 400-individual medley, sophomore Eddie Donovan shaved 18 seconds off his seed time to take thirteenth with a time of 4:01.72. Both freshman David Shakhnazarov and junior Logan Hellwig competed in the men’s 100-butterfly consolation finals, finishing fourteenth and sixteenth with times of 50.25 and 50.32.

Another two Bonaventure swimmers swam in the women’s 100-breaststroke consolation finals, with junior Maria Rocchi and junior Alyssa Levac taking twelfth and fourteenth place with times of 1:04.13 and 1:04.89.

For the women’s 100-backstroke, freshman Theresa Hutton came thirteenth with a time of 56.45, and junior Matt Taccard finished sixteenth in the men’s race in a time of 50.87.

In diving competition, three Bonaventure divers competed in the women’s three-meter, with sophomore Brittany Hart and freshman Elena Rohr making it into the consolation finals. The pair finished in eleventh and twelfth, recording scores of 214.80 and 214.30.

The night finished with the 400-medley relay, in which the men’s team of Taccard, White, Goettler and junior Jordan Powers finished just off the podium in fourth place with a time of 3:18.39. The women’s team of Hutton, Rocchi, McFadden and freshman Katie Godlewski finished in sixth with a time of 3:46.97.

The final day of competition kicks off Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with prelims in the 200-backstroke, 100-free, 200-breaststroke and 200-butterfly. The men’s three-meter diving prelims begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by the prelims of the 1,650-freestyle. The final night competition begins at 6:30 p.m., featuring the final heat of the 1,650-freestyle, finals of the events swam earlier and the 400-freestyle relay.

McFadden holds the fifth seed in the women’s 200-backstroke, Levac and Rocchi have the second and fifth seeds in the women’s 200-breaststroke, Goettler has the eighth seed in the men’s 200-breaststroke and in diving freshman Austin Childs and sophomore Ryan McLaughlin have the eighth and tenth seeds.

