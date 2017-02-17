Home runs sink Bonnies against Charlotte

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University softball team split their opening day at the Charlotte First Pitch Classic, falling to the host Charlotte 49ers 4-1 in game two of the day. The Bonnies had previously beaten the Canisius Golden Griffins 3-2 earlier in the day.

The Bonnies struggled at the plate, being out hit 12-5 over seven innings by the 49ers. The 49ers were also able to steal five bases over the course of the game.

The 49ers’ offense started off quickly, as junior shortstop Haley Pace connected with a two-out pitch in the first inning, sending it over left field fence, and junior catcher Taylar Byrne plated freshman second baseman Spenser Gray, who had singled, stole second and reached third on a groundout, in the second inning. The 49ers led 2-0 after the first two innings.

The offense stayed relatively quiet for both sides for a majority of the rest of the game, with the 49ers adding an insurance run in the fifth inning on a single to score Pace.

But the seventh, and final, inning saw both teams score. The 49ers picked up a run in the top of the inning on a solo home run from junior third baseman Grace Beatty with one out. The Bonnies were able to work out of a jam and limit further damage when Byrne flew out with runners on second and third.

After sophomore first baseman Alexandra Piergustavo singled, and was pinch ran for by sophomore Nicole Antonacci, senior right fielder Desiree Gonzalez singled and was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice for senior left fielder Kelly Farrell. With runners on the corners and one out, sophomore shortstop Alissa Karjel drove in Antonacci for the Bonnies only run of the game.

Senior Kristen Hickling got the start for the Bonnies on the mound, going six innings and surrendering three runs on nine hits, two walks and picked up one strikeout.

Sophomore Lauren Riley threw a complete game for the 49ers, striking out two over the course of the game.

The Bonnies will take on Bowling Green tomorrow at 10 a.m. as they continue play in the tournament.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu