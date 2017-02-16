Sampha excels in debut album

By Molly Oas

Contributing Writer

Sampha Sisay, a British singer, songwriter, and record producer from London, released his debut album, Process, on Feb. 3. Some popular songs by Sampha can be found as features with Drake, Kanye West, Solange and others.

Sampha’s album is unlike other hip-hop hits. The experience is more of an emotional journey through the heartbreak and transformations in his life. The type of electrical music in Sampha’s songs is much different than the songs he’s worked before. Its general vibe is soulful emotion. This release is a big step for Sampha as he is stepping out of his typical genre, and he was able to gain more respect in the music industry while expanding his fan base.

The opening song, “Plastic 100C,” is written by Sampha himself. There are a lot of different elements working. The music feels like we’re in a state of peril and distress, almost like time is running out. Even though he takes the characterization of an object, being plastic and melting in the heat, he is still human. This is emphasized when he talks of a lump he found on his body that he was worried about at some point in his life. We end with an outro of Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong. Sampha keeps asking if anyone can hear him.

“(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” is the most intense song on the album, another one solely by Sampha. From the instrumental of the piano to him singing about his mother and the piano at home, listeners can’t help but to feel his personal disconnect from his losses. He says, “an angel by her side, all the times I knew we couldn’t cope. They said that it’s her time, no tears in sight, I kept the feelings close.” Listeners can feel the emotion and feelings that he’s kept inside through this song. He seems to be finally letting go of what he’s on to for so long. “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano” is an exceptional and captivating piece on this album.

“Reverse Faults,” also written by Sampha, is the sixth song on Process. The funky, almost retro-spacey sounding musical intro gives the song an unexpected edge. Regret and pain are the main emotions that are being conveyed to listeners with quick tones of urgency as if the car is crashing but we’re watching (rather, listening) in slow motion. In the first verse he basically explains the dynamic of his relationship and breaks into a beautiful, tranquil chorus, but uses sharp, captivating language.

“Under” is a reverberation of what he sees his partner do and his reaction. This song is written with a combination of people: Jerry Jones, Bruce Nazarian and Sampha. The song opens with a chorus that keeps singing, “under,” into an instrumental that feels very hearty, full of feeling. It’s almost as if he’s really opening up and exposing himself in a vulnerable way. He is falling under their “spell.” The end leaves an anxious ambiance as the feeling is “slipping away.”

“Timmy’s Prayer,” opens up to a soft sort of instrumental asking, “if you’re ever listening,” over and over. He portrays these feelings of genuine loneliness, “the sun sinks and you’re not there.” He’s asking questions about heaven and how he lost someone. He wishes he wouldn’t have “messed up.” He describes his actual heart being blown up, could you imagine how that feels?

The overall album is moving and profound in its message. Sampha questions a lot of what he thinks to be true here. He experiences a massive amount of loss, and the way he writes the songs as well as the music makes the listener feel that pain too.

