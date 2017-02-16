Cooking Classes Begin at Bonaventure

By Ellen Piper

On Feb. 11, six couples gathered to learn from St. Bonaventure Sous Chef, Justin Maxson. These were the first classes offered this semester after a successful offering of classes last semester.

Teaching is something that Maxson has always wanted to do because he is so outgoing and loves to see people come together through teamwork, he said. Especially through the couples class; teamwork is apparent.

“Someone asked me at the end if any of the couples got into a fight and everyone got along,” Maxson said laughing.

Maxson works as a catering chef for the university and through working with the events office they decided to collaborate and offer these courses. The office generally caps the classes at 15 people a class. For the couple’s class offered on Saturday they learned to prepare bruschetta, white wine braised chicken and a stuffed roasted strawberry for dessert.

There are three more courses being offered by Maxson this semester and he is most looking forward to the sushi rolling course, he said.

“I haven’t done sushi rolling since culinary school,” Maxson admitted. “Someone will mess up,” said he.

He is also looking forward to the kids and parents cooking class because he is an inner kid at heart. The one thing Maxson wants people to take away from these classes is “cooking is not a chore, its fun and you can make something out of nothing.”

