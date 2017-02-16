Bonnies hold Book Drive for Olean

By Tom Cottingham

Features Editor

The Bonaventure Education Association and Kappa Delta Pi, International Honor Society in Education, are holding book drives to benefit the Olean Head Start program. According to the official site, “the program is designed primarily for children whose families fall within the federal poverty income guidelines.”

“We’re working together to try to get books for the Olean Head Start and schools around the area, because a lot of kids don’t have supplies,” said BEC president Katelynn Brown.

Brown, along with KDI president Ashley Jordan, is holding the book drives during Bonaventure home basketball games in the Reilly Center. A table is set up outside the campus bookstore and RC Café to collect donations, and it’s not just children books.

“We’re collecting all books,” said Jordan. “Not just children books, but books for adult reading too.”

Along with collecting books, the drive is also open to donations of school supplies, including pens, pencils, notebooks and other useful material.

As a Franciscan university, the students at St. Bonaventure venture to help the unfortunate, and the book drive is a great way to show your support to the area around campus. The book drive will run to March 4.

cottintf14@bonaventure.edu