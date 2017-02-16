80s fashion for the spring semester

By Brianna McKnight

Contributing Writer

As I talked about last week, the 80s are making their way back into our lives now, and we just have to know how to pull it off. Hair will be seen becoming bigger and fluffier, pastels and bold colors are going to find their way into your closest and your Chuck Taylors are going to need a good cleaning.

Size is everything. Color is everything. And new, odd at first looks…everything. The bigger your hair and the more oversized your shirts begin to be is just the start. That’s right; the button down shirts everyone started to make into dresses last year are back this spring and are even more in style. Whites, stripes and pastel colored shirt dresses are everything. Throw on a choker and some fashionable sneakers and you are ready for the day. I would recommend not wearing the tall Converse with short dresses because it doesn’t always flow nicely. Low top Converse, Vans, slip on sneakers and platforms are the way to go.

This style has always been very unisex because most of things worn by women can as well be worn by men, and the colors men and women wear are similar. Jean everything, because the 80s weren’t just neon colors and stripes. Jean skirts, dresses, overalls, chokers and more are going to be more popular than ever.

The trends of the 80s don’t stop at the clothing and shoes. Bright make-up including eyeliner, eye-shadow and mascara, along with over-sized earrings and necklaces are huge. You can go from preppy in pastels to rocker rebel dressed in jeans with big gold hoop earrings and a choker. Last summer we got introduced to the 80s fashion world, but this spring and summer we are going to live in it. So, men and women of the future 80s, put on your Reeboks and bomber jackets and go conquer the day.

mcknigbl15@bonaventure.edu