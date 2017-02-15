Men’s swimming garners academic recognition

By Ryan Signorino

The St. Bonaventure University men’s swimming and diving team has been named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America Teams for their academic achievements in the fall semester.

“It shows what our students can do,” Tim Kenney, the university’s athletic director, said. “They’re able to balance academics and athletics at a high level, which is huge. If you look at all of our teams, 13 out of the 14 this past semester were over a 3.0. That raises the academic profile of everything.”

Following the fall semester, the team earned a GPA of 3.305, and 10 of the swimmers had a GPA of 3.50 or higher, earning them a spot on the Atlantic 10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

This honor makes it six years in a row that the Bonnies have received a spot on the ASCAA honor roll for at least one of the two semesters. The award is given to teams that earn a 3.0 GPA or higher.

“It’s a great honor, and it’s something we take pride in, because it’s not all about wins and losses,” Kenney said. “It’s about everyone who comes to school here as a student-athlete comes away with a degree, good grades and goes on in life.”

The men’s and women’s teams both begin the Atlantic 10 Swimming and Diving Championships today at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. The men will try to secure their sixth title under head coach Sean McNamee, who has led the team to a third place or better finish 21 of his 23 years at the program.

