Bonnies battle, fall short in D.C.

By Mike DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team dropped their tenth Atlantic 10 conference play loss of the season, falling to the George Washington Colonials, 63-57.

The Bonnies struggled with turnovers and fouls throughout the game, finishing with 21 turnovers to the Colonials 15 turnovers, as well as 21 personal fouls to the Colonials 17 fouls. Freshman guards Sarah Hart and Rhianna Council both fouled out of the game, and graduate forward Gabby Richmond and junior forward Matea Britvar came one foul away from fouling out.

Though they matched the Colonials in points in the paint with 22 and second chance points with eight, the Bonnies were able to out-rebound the Colonials 36-31.

The Colonials started the scoring quickly and took control of the game with an 11-0 run through the first four minutes of the game. The Bonnies recovered as the first quarter went on, but still trailed 17-8 heading into the second.

The offensive pressure continued from the Colonials, as they went up by as much as 24-11 early in the second quarter. But the Bonnies were finally able to push back and bring the lead back to four, 31-27, at the 1:55 mark of the second quarter.

However, the Colonials extended their lead to 38-27 by halftime.

Council led the Bonnies in scoring at the half with seven points, while junior forward Kelli Prange topped the Colonials with 10 points, all scored in the second quarter.

Though it took the entire third quarter and half of the fourth, the Bonnies were able to tie the game at 51 points a-piece as the game entered its final minutes.

But, the Colonials reclaimed the lead and would not surrender it for the remainder of the game, securing the win.

Richmond scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Bonnies, while getting help from junior Mariah Ruff (10 points and seven assists), Hart (11 points) and sophomore guard Mckenna Maycock (11 points and eight rebounds).

Graduate forward Lexi Martins netted 21 points and hauled in seven rebounds for the Colonials, and Prange added 13 points.

The Bonnies will next take the court on Saturday for senior day, taking on the VCU Rams at 1 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu