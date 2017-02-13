Bonnies drop season opener at Albany

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure women’s lacrosse team dropped their first game of the season to the Albany Great Danes at the Adirondacks Sports Complex in Queensbury, New York. The Bonnies (0-1) fell to the Great Danes (1-1), 19-3.

The Bonnies struggled with turnovers, handing over the ball 25 times to the Great Danes 13. They committed 18 of those turnovers in the first half.

The Bonnies were also out-shot 34-6 by the Great Danes.

Senior midfielder LeighAnn Stauffer put the Bonnies on the board at the 25:56 minute mark, which would be the only goal the Bonnies would score during the first half.

Albany, meanwhile, would score 12 first half goals, the first coming at only 10 seconds into the game, and continuing to build what ended as an 11-goal lead. The 12 goals included hat tricks for junior midfielder Emma Powlin and senior attacker Kenzie Neal.

The Great Danes would continue their dominance into the second half, scoring four unanswered goals in nine minutes.

Senior midfielder Scarlett Jaworski would record a goal of her own at 19:22 of the second half, assisted by junior attacker Gabrielle Bradley. Stauffer would follow, netting one with 2:10 on the clock, and finishing with two goals to lead the team.

The second half push was not enough for the Bonnies, however, as the Great Danes would outscore them 9-2 in the half to secure the win.

Junior goalkeeper Morgan Conroy tended the net for the Bonnies, facing 29 shots and making 10 saves.

The Great Danes were led by Powlin, who paved the way with four goals and one assist. Their goalkeeper, freshman Georgia Schneidereith, faced three shots on goal and stopped one.

The Bonnies will travel to Lewiston, New York, to take on the Niagara University Purple Eagles on Feb. 20 at 2 p.m.

odonneke16@bonaventure.edu