Bonnies second half comeback isn’t enough

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Associate Editor

Two teams, who both lost to VCU with .4 seconds left to go in the game, faced off this afternoon in a crucial Atlantic 10 conference game. The St. Bonaventure Bonnies’ late push from a 16-point deficit was not enough, as the George Washington Colonials held off the Bonnies 76-70.

The Colonials jumped out to an early 23-13 lead and held that double-digit lead into the half. The first half was one of multiple struggles for the Bonnies, starting with senior forward Denzel Gregg having to sit the half on the bench because of two quick fouls, freshmen forward/centers Josh Ayeni and Amadi Ikpeze having trouble finishing at the rim. As if that was not enough, the Bonnies two dynamic junior guards, Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley, struggled to get anything going offensively.

Although the Bonnies trailed 42-29 at the half, a bright side was Mobley, who knocked down a three from the corner as time expired.

Mobley finished the game with six points, but he would be effective with seven rebounds and five steals. The Bonnies and the Colonials came out in the second half exchanging baskets until a three pointer by junior guard Idris Taqqee that sparked a 22-9 run by the Bonnies to bring them within one, 64-63. Taqqee finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals.

From there, the Bonnies couldn’t close in, even though the Colonials gave them multiple opportunities to take the lead or tie the game. It came down to empty possessions, missed opportunities and the Bonnies would fall on the road .

Gregg only played 11 minutes due to fouling out of the game with 7:17 left in regulation. Adams scored most of his 19 points in the second half, but was effective with his passing skills, as he handed out 11 assists. Coming off the bench was senior forward David Andoh, who had a team high 20 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The Bonnies needed to watch out for graduate student forward Tyler Cavanaugh, who scored 19 of his 33 points in the first half. Cavanaugh worked his way into the paint, finished at the rim and drew fouls. The Bonnies sent the Colonials into the bonus with 13 minutes left to go in the first half.

Red-shirt junior Jaren Sira hurt the Bonnies from beyond the arc, going 5-8. Sira finished the game with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Up next for the Bonnies is the LaSalle Explorers, who suffered a loss on Saturday to Richmond. The Bonnies and Explorers, who share the fifth place spot in the A10, will face off Wednesday at 7 p.m.

sawyerjp15@bonaventure.edu