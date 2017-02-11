Bonnies deliver win on senior night

By Ryan Signorino

After falling 8-4 against Rochester Institute of Technology on Friday, the St. Bonaventure Hockey team had senior night on Saturday at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, celebrating with a 7-4 over Binghamton University. It was the Bonnies third win against Binghamton this season.

This marked the final game for three Bonaventure seniors, defender Evan Wohlabaugh, defender Joe Colligan and center Connor Moore.

The game was back and forth all night, with big first and third periods.

Bonaventure led after the first, 3-2, thanks to two goals from freshman Jake Kaempf. One of Kaempf’s goals saw him deke his way to the net, finding the back of the net to spark momentum for the team.

Binghamton tied up the game in the second period on the powerplay, but the Bonnies unloaded four goals in the third period, including a third by Kaempf from an odd angle to complete the hat trick.

The Bonnies were able to hold the three goal lead, with help from the continued strong defense from Wohlabaugh.

The win gave Bonaventure its fourth win of the season. The Bonnies finished 5-15 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association league, with the one and only loss, and game, after regulation coming in a shootout.

The 2016-2017 season was highlighted by four consecutive wins for the team in November over West Virginia University 5-4, Binghamton twice 8-6 and 7-1, and Cornell 3-2. The team looks poised to improve next season, as they only lose three players to graduation.

