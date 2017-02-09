Softball aims for success

By Kiley O’Donnell

Sports Assignment Editor

The St. Bonaventure University softball program is gearing up for the start of their season, which begins next week. Last year, the Bonnies went 15-32, finishing eighth in the Atlantic 10.

Head Coach Mike Threehouse has been in charge of the program for 19 years and has collected 261 wins over his time at Bonaventure. He discussed how his team has been working hard off the field in preparation for the upcoming season.

“Our expectations are the same every single year. I expect everyone to put in the work needed to do well both on and off the field. There has been no disappointment in that category. The team has been dedicated to all their workouts. It has been fantastic,” said Threehouse. “Softball is a highly skilled sport. You work on the fundamentals of hitting, throwing, catching and running as many days out of the week as possible. I am looking forward to a fun and rewarding year with the team.”

Kiera Lorenzo will be returning for her fourth and final season as a Bonnie, looking to have a successful senior year. A second baseman from Brighton, New York, Lorenzo appeared in 24 games last season, batting at .130 with seven hits, two runs, one RBI and a homerun.

“Personally, I hope to be consistent this year at the plate, and help my team in any way I can, whether that is in the field or at bat. I really want to enjoy this season and have a lot of fun because it is my last,” said Lorenzo. “My expectations for my senior year are that every time I set foot on that field, I want to take advantage of that because before I know it, it’ll be over. I just really want to enjoy myself.”

Lorenzo takes her senior status to heart, as she tries to help the underclassmen to the best of her abilities. She said she tells the underclassmen to take the experiences of being an athlete graciously since it goes by quick.

Kristen Hickling, also a senior, earned two wins on the pitcher’s mound last season, coming out of the bullpen 18 times and making one start. The Vestal, New York, native explained her hopes for herself this season.

“I want to work on my mental game more. Often times in the circle, I face some sticky situations and it’s all about remaining confident and keeping your mental game strong in order to work out of those situations,” said Hickling.

She’s excited to see the transition of the team’s efforts in the offseason show on the field at the start of its season.

Hickling also said the team is very tight-knit.

“I love everyone on my team, and we all work so hard and put in full effort in practices and work outs, which I know will show when we get out on the field this year,” said Hickling.

Kelly Farrell, a senior outfielder from Amherst, New York, started every game last season. She tallied 18 runs, 16 hits, three homeruns and six RBI with a .174 batting average.

For Farrell, sports have impacted her much over her life. She wants to enjoy every aspect of the game and the team while playing during her last season.

She discussed the loss of a heavy offense from the previous season and how she can help alleviate that.

“My personal goals for this season are to help the team out in any way I can. We lost a lot of offensive players last year, so my goal this year is to make improvements at the plate and produce more runs,” said Farrell. “Hard work and determination are keys to success, but so is having fun so I always try to make sure the underclassman know that and enjoy the game. I want to set a good tone for them this season, but also the future seasons they will endure.”

The Bonnies will be traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, next week to play Canisius College, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Bowling Green State University. The season officially kicks off on Feb. 17.

donneke16@bonaventure.edu