Is music not respecting women?

In today’s music, especially the hip-hop genre, you can usually find a derogatory or sexist term aimed towards women. Although this type of language can be found in most music types, it seems that it is especially prevalent in the hip-hop genre.

Degrading women in music is something that many artists partake in today. An example of this is the song “No Favors” by Big Sean featuring Eminem. Eminem’s verse in the song talks about having sex and rape with little to no discretion.

Songs like this imply that men do not see women as anything other than sex toys. It leads people to believe that women are here to occupy and entertain men and are here for no other purpose.

In our society, sex sells. In many hip-hop music videos, you will see women portrayed sexually and often scantily clothed in order to gain more viewers, listeners and followers.

If women themselves are partaking in this type of behavior, it is probably because some women do not really care about being seen as not equal to men. Some people just are not offended by the content in music. Even women who are against this type of behavior can sometimes partake in it without even realizing it.

I, personally, am a big fan of hip-hop music. I enjoy the music just as much as the next person, and yet, I am against demeaning behavior. I believe the reasoning behind this is that I appreciate the music itself without putting too much weight on the lyrics. If I like a beat, I like it. I think this is how many women feel.

In a sense, women represent success. If a man has a woman, then he has ultimately conquered the rest of the men who may have been chasing her. Some men may even think of relationships as conquering their significant other. Women are often portrayed in such a negative and demeaning light, and it often leads to them being seen and treated as accessories to a man’s wealth and possessions. When others see celebrities and rappers with attractive women, other men who are watching may think that obtaining a beautiful woman is the key to a happy, successful life.

In order to achieve this so-called success, some men believe they should treat their women the way they are depicted in music: worthless. Another song I would like to reference is “Kelly Price” by Migos featuring Travis Scott. One of the lines in this song says, “Always keep some bitches on the side, don’t stand too close my diamonds gonna bite.” Here, women are referred to as “bitches” and associated with the obvious success of the subject of the song.

It is clear that many men see women as a belonging or something that they are awarded when they become successful and wealthy. Also note the term used for women in this song is “bitches.”

People who hear this music, usually younger people in the age range of 17 to 25, listen to this and begin to think what they hear is factual and desirable.

When women are seen in music videos half-naked and strutting their long, bare legs around a man, society believes that this is how all women should be depicted. Hip-hop music is essentially extremely derogatory toward women. Women have taken great strides in the fight for equality. However, it seems as though there is always something that is working against the progression of women’s equality; in this case, hip-hop music.

Although it may be near impossible to completely eradicate any kind of sexism or degradation toward women in music, we can make an effort to at least be aware of what’s happening.

We do not necessarily have to stop listening to hip-hop, which happens to be my personal favorite genre of music. What we can do instead is pay closer attention to the lyrics of what we are listening to and be mindful of the type of people we are supporting by listening to that type of music.

Anastasia Cottone is a contributing writer for the Bona Venture. Her email is cottona16@bonaventure.edu