Bonnies share Valentine’s Day stories

By Yoselin Person

Features Assignment Editor

As we’re into the second week of February, we will also be heading to the day that consists of Romantic love. People giving cards and flowers. Doing something unforgettable for your partner or crush- it’s called Valentine’s Day.

St. Bonaventure students said they consider Valentine’s Day to be a sweet time to celebrate with a loved one, friends or even a crush; but sometimes the day can be overrated.

Sean Lynch, a junior journalism and mass communication major, doesn’t mind Valentine’s Day being celebrated; because he did once have a memorable time with a former partner of his.

“I don’t mind Valentine’s Day at all,” said Lynch. “Last year I had a nice date with my ex-girlfriend. We went out for dinner at Century Manor Grillhouse in Olean, and it was fantastic. The food there was amazing, and there was a cool ambiance about the place that made it a perfect day.”

According to Lynch, Valentine’s Day is great to appreciate love itself, but the day can be misused.

“I feel like it is nice to have a day in honor of love,” said Lynch. “But sometimes it gets played out too much. I think it has the potential to be a great day when you focus on your significant other rather than the fanfare of it all.”

For Jacqueline Philip, a sophomore early education major, Valentine’s Day has reinforced good moments to remember with her partner.

“My favorite memory about my past Valentine’s Day would be when my boyfriend and I just hung out together watching movies,” said Philip.

Philip feels Valentine’s Day convinces others to purchase expensive items and not fully focus on the main reason of Valentine’s Day—love.

“…I feel like it forces people to have to buy presents for each other. I wish it was more of an appreciation day that requires each other to share the things they love about each other,” said Philip. “Sometimes we forget to tell our significant other how much they do for us.”

Although Valentine’s Day is categorized as a holiday, Philip and Lynch believe people should do sweet things for their lovers any day—not just a day that comes up once a year.

I do not mind Valentine’s Day being a holiday, I just think that people should view it differently,” said Philip. “Why do you need expensive roses that will die by the end of the week?”

In addition, Lynch feels the same way of Valentine’s Day.

“I think that it shouldn’t be a holiday that we shouldn’t have to put too much effort into,” said Lynch. “People stress out all the time about what they’re going to do for Valentine’s Day rather than focus on the person that they are with. I think they should be the focal point of the day.”

However, St. Bonaventure student, Julia Money, a freshman early education major, feels Valentine’s Day is one of the sweetest holiday’s to come by.

“It’s a cute holiday with cute ideas,” said Money.

Money shares one of the sweetest time of her Valentine’s Day.

“The only real memory I have of Valentine’s Day is in elementary school,” said Money. “We had to get all of our classmates those cute and cheesy cards. If someone were to still give me those cards I’d be the happiest.”

Valentine’s Day can bring so many memories to others, especially for Riley Chester, a freshman marketing major, who believes Valentine’s Day is the day to revive the relationship.

“I think Valentine’s Day is good and useful,” said Chester. “…In the sense that it is an opportunity for couples to rekindle or spark up their relationship.”

personyr16@bonaventure.edu