Big Sean grows up in new album

By Thomas Cottingham

Features Editor

“You go through life and you make the right or wrong decisions, but one decision could alter your whole life or your whole journey,” said Detroit rapper Big Sean. “So the album has a story to it and it’s based off the decisions that I can say I made myself.”

As Sean pointed out during his TIME Magazine interview, I Decided. is different from his previous works.

The star, known for songs such as “IDFWU” and “Blessings,” takes a new approach on his art’s content. Instead of songs about being wild and free, Big Sean tones it down in Decided but still delivers a sound and feeling that just makes you excited.

Fellow Detroit MC Eminem makes a guest appearance at the beginning of the tape on the track “No Favors.”

The eerie but electrifying instrumental is perfect for Sean Don’s charismatic flow, but not so much for Eminem.

His verse reminisce lines from the early 2000s when he touched subjects of violence, rape and other shock-value, touchy subjects.

That was his staple in rap lyricism, but at this point it is getting kind of unwanted or unneeded.

The production matches to Big Sean’s other albums. This includes heavy bass, R&B melodies and dark, but exhilarating beats.

With the beats ready, “Bounce Back,” lead single of I Decided., shows that Big Sean means business with this new project.

This song presents an even higher ceiling for Sean’s ability to naturally rap. He switches up the speed, the tempo, the mood and the wordplay while singing an anthem about just getting up after failure.

Big Sean excels at storytelling, especially when it comes to personal topics. However, his topic choice can be a bit repetitive with a growing discography.

Subjects that involve breaking up, breaking bank or fame ruining privacy, Sean has covered those far before his release of Decided, but still continues the trend. Along with repetitive talking points, some tracks also are just filler to complete the albums.

This includes basic songs such as “Inspire Me” and “Jump Out the Window,” although “Window” does have a very nice beat.

Big Sean does close with a powerful song that covers the album’s main point, “Bigger than Me.” After reaching star status and become materially wealthy, he understands that his mission is bigger than him.

He wants to be the one to show everyone why Detroit is the best, and to make it a better place for generations to come.

Growing up, said he “can’t spend my whole life looking at the same ceiling fan / When I feel like I ain’t got no ceilings man.”

He wants this to be a vision of all to figure out life, and reach the point he met where he can live with his life’s choices.

cottintf14@bonaventure.edu