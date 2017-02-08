A Letter To St. Bonaventure’s Student Body

St. Bonaventure Students,

Saturday night, many media outlets and social media sites reported that the court storming by the student body was the reason a technical foul was issued against St. Bonaventure. Those reports were not correct. Since then, St. Bonaventure’s administration has worked diligently to clear your names. Our student body was NOT responsible for the technical foul called on us at the end of regulation. We saw that, we made sure the Atlantic 10 saw it, and on Sunday the A-10 reversed its stance and issued a statement absolving the student body from blame.

In case you didn’t see it, here is a direct quote from the A-10’s statement:

“Although the game officials cited crowd interference as the rationale for assessing the administrative technical foul at the end of regulation in the VCU-St. Bonaventure men’s basketball game, that interpretation was inaccurately associated with the SBU students and fans storming the court.”

I also want to be certain that you understand this clearly: our basketball team needs you! As always, the best home court advantage starts with you, the student body. Your fellow students, our team, deserves your support. It’s not easy to win Division I basketball games, especially in the A-10. Your enthusiasm gives us an extra edge that can go a long way to deciding games.

Finally, while we need you to be in the RC cheering, please remain off the playing floor at all times. I say this for one reason – storming the court is dangerous for everyone, starting with you and your fellow students. It also poses a risk to both teams, our staff, and the media covering the game. I cringe at the thought of anyone being hurt during a court storm. So, keep coming to the Reilly Center to cheer on the Bonnies, and do it responsibly and safely.

Thanks for your support and Go Bonnies!

TK

Tim Kenney

Athletics Director