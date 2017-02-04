Three-pointers doom Bonnies against Fordham

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team dropped its second matchup of the season against the Fordham Rams, 57-45, losing the regular season series 2-0. The Bonnies (9-14, 4-7 A10) previously lost to the Rams (16-9, 7-4 A10) 60-44 on Jan. 15.

The Bonnies were outshot from beyond the arc by the Rams, finishing 4-16 (25 percent) from three, with freshman guard Sarah Hart as their top shooter at 2-5. The Rams finished 9-17 (52.9 percent), thanks in part to redshirt-freshman guard Kate Kreslina and her 4-5 performance from three.

The Rams also controlled the glass, out-rebounding the Bonnies 38-29, which helped them win the second chance points battle 9-0. However, they nearly equaled each other in points in the paint, with the Rams holding the two-point edge, 18-16. Junior forward G’mrice Davis for the Rams and graduate forward Gabby Richmond of the Bonnies tied for the game lead in rebounds with 10 each.

The Bonnies were able to score 16 points off of the Rams 12 turnovers for the game.

The Bonnies leading scorers for the game were junior guard Mariah Ruff with 14 points, Richmond with 10 points, which combined with her rebounds gave her a double-double, and sophomore guard Mckenna Maycock with seven points off the bench.

The Rams saw Kreslina (14 points), Davis (12 points for her own double-double) and senior guard Hannah Missry (10 points) lead them in scoring.

The Rams were able to take a quick lead on the Bonnies, jumping out to an 8-2 lead after two minutes. The Bonnies were able to close the gap throughout the second quarter, coming the closest at the 1:30 mark when Hart drained a three to make it 21-20. The Rams led 24-22 at the half.

The Bonnies tied the game at 24 early in the second half, but the Rams would go on a 9-4 run late in the third quarter to go up by six. After going into the final quarter of play with an 11-point lead, the Rams continued to pour on the points, thought the Bonnies did their best to stay with them. But the comeback attempt fell short and the Rams secured the victory.

The Bonnies next game will be on Tuesday when they welcome the La Salle Explorers to the Reilly Center for the annual Pink Game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

desantmj13@bonaventure.edu