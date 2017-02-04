Club Basketball picks up pair over Binghamton

By Emily Coughlin

The St. Bonaventure University men’s club basketball team played against Binghamton in a three-game series today, taking two of three games.

The Bonnies (8-4) came out in the first game and picked up a close win, winning 45-43. Both teams kept the score tight throughout the entirety of the game, matching each other down the stretch.

Binghamton (4-5) struggled with fouls, and the Bonnies took advantage by hitting key free throws to help them stay in the game. Each team also excelled from beyond the arc, netting three-pointers on multiple occasions. Binghamton was up by one point in the last few minutes, but the Bonnies came back with a pair of free throws to take the victory, despite a late three to pull it within one.

The Bonnies came back stronger the second game, winning 51-48. They benefited from multiple opportunities on the fast break, and were able to get to the basket for layups to keep the offense rolling.

Though the game opened with Binghamton taking a 4-0 lead, the Bonnies quickly recovered, jumping out to a 12-6 lead with 10 minutes to play in the first half. The Bonnies and Binghamton continued to apply pressure throughout the game, but the Bonnies got the final word and held off Binghamton for the win.

The third game started off strong for the Bonnies with two points scored in the first 10 seconds, going up 5-0 to start. After leading 22-19 at the half, the Bonnies would carry a 34-33 lead late into the game.

However, Binghamton made a big comeback in the second half, leading the team to a 56-50 win over the Bonnies.

Bonnies Head Coach Ben Marcus said this wasn’t their best game, but they still fought hard and won.

“We showed good energy, but were lacking on some of our practical skills, specifically free throws,” Marcus said.

The Bonnies passing worked throughout the afternoon, but their shooting is what they need to work on, according to Marcus.

The Bonnies next game will be in two weeks at Portland, which will conclude their season.

