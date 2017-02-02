Women’s soccer looking back on past

By Emily Coughlin

Staff Writer

Women’s soccer at St. Bonaventure has emphasized the love of the game—and that love is getting stronger as the team continues to expand its alumni network.

“Love for the game, love for the teammates, love for the university,” is what has gotten the team to the level they are at today, said Head Coach Steve Brdarski.

This love still exists between the current team and many alumni players in the 35th season. When Coach Brdarski became the head coach four years ago, he said his major goal was to get in touch with the alumni.

“They are the fabric, the character of what this program is built on,” Brdarski said.

The team began in 1981 after practicing without many people’s knowledge. Rev. Ronald McIntyre was the “perfect first coach” for the team because of his toughness and love for the game, said Brdarski.

Theresa Flynn Carr, ’83, originally came up with the idea of starting the team when she was watching a men’s soccer game one day. Ten months later, the team became a reality. In its first season, the team played seven Division III games and practiced hard, said Carr.

“Whether you had experience with soccer or not, you were welcome to join the team,” said Carr.

The team began with a love story. Not one of love between two people, but with love for the sport.

The alumni are so invested in the team that they usually gather for at least one game to meet up, hangout with the team and catch up with each other, including an almuni game every year.

The first game was last spring, and Brdarski considered it a huge success with 30 alumni attending, ranging from the team’s inception to recent years. The seniors were especially excited to host the alumni game because they were able to give back to the founders of the team—the people who built such a great base for the women.

This year’s alumni game will take place on Saturday, April 22 at Marra Athletic Complex.

Brdarski explained the sacrifices the players make for the team and for the sport, especially those who went through a lot to make the women’s soccer team a reality.

“Anyone who plays for this program, they sacrifice for this program, and they did it for the love,” Brdarski said.

Brdarski thinks that keeping in contact with the alumni is extremely important, so they know how they have shaped the current team. To do this, he hosted an alumni game.

The history of the team is a unique story when everyone comes together and tells their part of it, said Brdarski. At the past alumni game, Carr and other teammates that played on that first team shared the story of how the team was formed.

“Everyone was left with a sense of honor,” said Brdarski.

This honor motivated the current team to work hard and make the alumni proud to be a part of something so amazing, said Brdarski.

With the pride the players have for their team and the relationships they have made with alumni, the 35th season is going to be one played with determination and motivation, while never forgetting the name on the jersey, said Brdarski.

coughleg16@bonaventure.edu