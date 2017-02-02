How to handle your bad hair day

By Brianna Mcknight

Contributing Writer

The first three weeks of the semester are great for the most part. You get to class on time, and maybe even early. You wake up with enough time to shower and eat, and have more motivation to get dressed nicely, but then you get settled in.

Now your motivation is running low, homework is adding up and you start to sleep in more. You’re now waking up later and are in more of a rush.

This is something that happens to everyone. Don’t feel bad about that day you wake up thirty or twenty minutes before class and you don’t have time to take a shower. Also, don’t let that stop you from going to class!

Bad bedhead and greasy hair can be fixed without taking a shower! These are five tricks you need to know for the mornings you were supposed to shower but the snooze button becomes too tempting not to push.

The first and easiest trick includes a large claw-clip, and is best for frizzy, messy hair. Make sure that your hair is parted correctly in the front and where you want it to lay. Now, grab all of your hair like you are putting it in a low ponytail, grab it from underneath while starting to twist it and flip it upwards to place the clip around the ponytail. This will make the ends of your hair stick upward or make a waterfall depending on how long your hair is.

Second, is the half up, half down ponytail trend that has really picked up in the past couple of years. This hairstyle is great for greasy hair because when you put the top layer of hair in the ponytail it hides the grease if done properly. The ponytail can be placed on the top of your head to give it that messy look, or lay it down on the back of your head for a more elegant look. A tip though, if your hair is greasy and very noticeable the messy look will make it less noticeable.

A third hairstyle that also comes in many varieties is of course braids. Any type of braid can help hide your hair’s flaws, but French braids are usually the best for hiding greasy hair. The last two and most common are your basic ponytail or messy bun. Be a little extra though, and add in a back braid that is braided up into your bun or ponytail.

Many who know fashion would know that hair is a big part in completing an outfit so don’t let a late start ruin your look.

mcknigbl15@bonaventure.edu