History professor pens new book

By Christina Root

News Editor

Thomas Schaeper, Ph.D., Bonaventure history professor, recently penned a book that connects American history with local ties through an Olean native’s letters.

“Somewhere in France: The World War I Letters and Journal of Private Frederick A. Kittleman,” features the letters and private writings of Kittleman, who fought alongside over a dozen other Olean natives. Part of Battery F of the 340th Field Artillery, Kittleman frequently wrote letters to his family and kept a personal journal.

Transcribed by Schaeper, the letters and journals contrast in content to explore the emotional and physical effects of war. The book also includes annotations of the journals and illustrations to provide an in-depth explanation of World War I experiences.

“This book is appearing in time to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of U.S. entry into World War I,” said Schaeper. “The book reveals a lot about families and small-town life from a century ago.”

Aside from a depiction of small-town life, the story also examines the experiences of wartime, said Schaeper.

“In addition, the book discusses Kittleman’s life before and after the war,” he said.

Schaeper believes that students and members of the school community will be most interested in the connection with the local community.

“Three former Bonaventure students, all history majors, helped me over the years,” he said. “I mention them in the acknowledgements—Christopher Domes, Leah Brownstein and Shannon Conheady.”

In addition to its connection to the school community, the book also focuses on the history of Olean.

“I enjoyed getting to know Kittleman,” he said. “He was the co-owner of a tavern on West State Street in the 1920s [which was technically illegal]. Olean’s police tended to close their eyes to such activities. It was called “Little Chicago,” even Al Capone stopped here at least once.”

