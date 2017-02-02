Bonnies go against the ban

By Diana McElfresh

Advisory Editor

President Donald Trump signed an executive order barring all people from seven heavily Muslim populated nations from entering the United States last Friday.

The order received immediate and heavy pushback from people all over the world — from protests at John F. Kennedy airport in New York, to San Francisco to London.

On Thursday, Bonnies joined in with worldwide protests.

At 11:30 a.m., around 100 members of the Bonaventure community gathered outside of Plassmann Hall to show their solidarity with Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — the seven nations “banned” from the United States.

Father Michael Calabria, O.F.M., led those gathered at the event in a prayer, asking God to bring the world into a place where people of all “races, cultures and creeds live in mutal respect.”

Parker Suddeth, coordinator of the Damietta Center for Mulitcultural Student Affairs, led protesters in a rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”

Will Tighe, a senior strategic communication major, planned the event.

“I think it’s important for kids to do more than just tweet,” Tighe said. “We have to move our words into action if we truly mean them,” said Tighe.

Tighe pointed out that the protest could help bridge a dialogue on the issue.

“I think this protest… is important because it will help foster a genuine discussion and it shows that we truly care about this issue.”

Anneliese Quinlan, senior political science major and president of SGA, said the event was born of a campus-wide, shared frustration.

“We talked about it in one of my classes and in talking with friends and seeing social media, there seemed to be common feelings of frustration, fear, anger, sadness and a feeling of wanting to do something,” Quinlan said.

She said Bonaventure students and faculty share in standing with those affected by the travel moratorium.

“We all have social media and we’ve seen the fantastic events across the country standing against such a disgusting action,” she said. “I think there are a ton of people here that would’ve loved to be at those protests and events.”

Quinlan saw Tighe’s planned event as a way to unite the community with those affected.

“When I saw Will’s event, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for people in the St. Bonaventure community to take a stand and let those affected by the ban or those feeling threatened know they have people here on campus behind them,” she said.

David Yousif, a junior marketing major, helped plan the event with Tighe. He said he felt he needed to do something about it.

Echoing Tighe’s sentiments about taking action, Yousif said, “I didn’t want to tweet about it, but I knew I wanted to do something about it.”

He explained the protest is important for the Bonaventure community.

“I think it’s important for Bona’s students to participate in this because as a Franciscan school it’s only right,” Yousif said. “We preach values of understanding and humility and I believe this [protest] is very fitting.”

The protest, to Yousif, expresses Bonaventure perfectly.

“What better way to express knowledge and love than to spread awareness and show our compassion?” he asked.

