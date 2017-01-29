Bonnies take track head on

By Kiley O’Donnell

The St. Bonaventure men’s and women’s track teams are preparing for their first year as a program.

The team consists mostly of the Bonnies’ cross country runners, and it is a way for them to stay in shape for the upcoming season in the fall.

Head coach Bob MacFarlane talked about the goals and expectations he has for his team during this upcoming track season.

“We hope to create opportunities through training and competition for growth as distance runners and enhance the skills of our athletes in cross country,” said MacFarlane. “Our goal this year is to get everyone in an event that fits [his or her] strength and also an event that will enhance [his or her] fitness and skills to improve in cross country. Our major running events will be from the 400 meters up to the 10,000 meters, along with relays. Also, we will have a few athletes that will compete in steeple chase and 400 hurdles. We also hope to raise the level of commitment to compete in the A10 track/cross country conference.”

MacFarlane said he is also looking for goals to be set off the course.

“We want to be a team that models character, pride and competitive spirit by respecting others, serving as a positive role model, working toward personal goals and displaying a keen sense of sportsmanship,” said MacFarlane.

He explained how adding a track program would benefit Bonaventure and the cross country teams greatly due to the year-round efforts.

“You have to run year-round at this level, and if you don’t, you may have some success in cross country, but your chances improve greatly when you’re able to compete year-round,” said MacFarlane. “Adding track will enhance our running programs at Bonaventure. We have done well with building the cross country program and we think by adding track, both programs will reap the benefits; this is a huge step and it will be exciting to see how much the programs grow over the next couple of years.”

Sophomore Emily Izydorczak is excited for her first track season as a Bonnie.

“This is our first season as a collegiate track team, which I find both daunting and exciting at the same time. Track is a different environment from cross country, and so some of the goals for the team may be different,” said Izydorczak. “I know we had a lot of girls out from the fall, so I’d like to say that our main focus is staying healthy. As far as the races themselves, I think a lot of these girls have the opportunity to PR and perform well. If we can run our best while staying healthy, then I would say we had a successful season.”

She is also looking forward to seeing the outcomes of their first season.

“I am very excited to see how the team will develop during this first track season,” said Izydorczak. “In cross country, we all run the same event, but in track we will be split up. Some people will run mid-distance races while others prefer long-distance races. Track is a time to specialize in an event, and each member of our team is interested in different races, so I can’t wait to see how we will do!”

Will Delaney, a freshman on the men’s team, talked about his personal goals for his first track season as a Bonnie.

“During this first season as a Bonnie, I hope to get under 16 minutes again for the 5k and work on speed development and form,” said Delaney. “I want this season to keep me in shape and fix my stride so I can carry that into summer training for cross country.”

He explained the difference of pace between a track meet and a cross country meet.

“I am most excited for hopefully some warm weather meets and stepping on the track for shorter distance races,” said Delaney. “There’s no thrill quite like the fast pace of an 800 or having the ability to run multiple events in one day. This season should be a pretty good gauge of where my strength is.”

The Bonnies first official track meet will be in Geneseo, New York, at the Geneseo Early Season Invite.

