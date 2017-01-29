Bonnies’ streak ends in Philly

By Mikael DeSanto

Sports Editor

The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped this afternoon, losing 70-53 to the Saint Joseph’s Hawks.

The Bonnies (9-13, 4-6 A10) lost the battle on the board, being out-rebounded by the Hawks (9-12, 6-3 A10) 38-25. The Hawks also controlled movement of the ball against the Bonnies, handing out 12 more assists (15-3) than their opponent.

Despite taking nine shots from beyond the arc, the Bonnies did not make a three-point shot during the game.

The Hawks got off to a quick start, outscoring the Bonnies 11-4 through the first five minutes of play. This included opening the game on a 5-0 run and, following a four point stretch by the Bonnies, a 6-0 run to respond. Both teams traded baskets n the final five minutes, with the Hawks holding a 15-8 lead after one quarter.

The basket trading continued for a majority of the second quarter, until the 2:35 mark. With the Hawks ahead 30-18, sophomore guard Alyssa Monaghan knocked down back-to-back threes to push the lead to 18. The Bonnies would score a pair of baskets to cut into the lead, but still trailed 36-22 at halftime.

Graduate forward Gabby Richmond led the Bonnies at the half with eight points, while Monaghan’s 14 points and junior guard/forward Chelsea Woods’ 12 points led the Hawks.

The teams continued to duel in the third quarter, with the deficit sitting around 12 to 15 points throughout the quarter. Junior guard Mariah Ruff, who to that point had been struggling offensively, stepped up to help keep the Bonnies in the game with 10 points in the quarter. The score sat at 52-41 headed into the final 10 minutes.

Though they would match the Hawks down the stretch in the fourth quarter, the Bonnies were eventually forced to start intentionally fouling. The Hawks players hit their free throws, putting the game officially out of reach and securing the win for them.

Ruff finished with 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Bonnies. Sophomore guard Mckenna Maycock contributed 14 points off the bench and Richmond added 10 points and five rebounds.

Monaghan topped the Hawks with 21 points, three rebounds and two steals, while Woods had 18 points and six rebounds off the bench, and junior forward Adashia Franklyn gave them 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Bonnies will next play Saturday as they stay on the road against Fordham. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.

