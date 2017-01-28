Bonnies out-swam by Bulls on the road

By Ryan Signorino

Staff Writer

The St. Bonaventure University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams were overpowered by the University of Buffalo Friday, winning only two total events in the meet. The men fell 164-73, while the women lost 167-74.

In the women’s 100-backstroke, junior Devon McFadden won in a time of 57.99, followed by freshman Theresa Hutton in second place at 58.52. Senior Michael White continued his dominance in the individual medley, winning the men’s 200-IM with a time of 1:53.63.

The Bonnies took several second place finishes throughout the meet. Junior Jordan Powers found a measure of success, anchoring the second place 400-medley relay, leading the second place 400-freestyle relay and taking second in the 100-butterfly with a time of 51.97. The relay’s finished with times of 3:28.30 for the 400-medley and 3:10.87 for the 400-freestyle.

In addition to her 100-backstroke win, McFadden swam in the second place 400-medley relay, which finished at 3:55.49, and took second place in the 200-IM with a time of 2:07.44. Also taking two second places was junior Michaela Ryan in the 1,000-freestyle with a time of 10:48.05 and the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:17.37.

In one-meter diving, sophomore Brittany Hart took third place, finishing with a score of 222.68, and freshman Elena Rohr finished in fifth at 196.35. Ryan McLaughlin placed fourth for the men’s team with the score of 229.35.

On Saturday, both teams will host Niagara University at 1 p.m. in their final dual meet of the season before the Atlantic 10 Championships. The meet will be senior day for both teams.

Being honored for the men will be Matt Goettler, Kevin Grant, Jack Hughes, Michael Le, Preston Schilling, Alex Szakelyhidi and Michael White, as well as the team manager David Bryant. On the women’s side being honored will be Taylor Hodges, Bridget Jordan, Emily Quinn and Maggie Woods.

