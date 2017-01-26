Faculty Senate plans to decide on Clare College, changes in academic calendar
By Cameron Pettrone
A faculty senate meeting held on Jan. 20 discussed the new curriculum replacing Clare College next year and changes to the school calendar.
The new curriculum, which will become effective in the 2017-18 year, is designed to help expose students to different fields of study, according to the faculty senate webpage. New classes such as diversity and intensive writing are also meant to be taught in different programs and fields, increasing exposure to the student body.
According to Mary Rose Kubal, Ph.D., political science professor and a chair of the faculty senate, the new curriculum is being brought in as a result of the administration reassessing their requirements and bringing them up to date.
Clare College has been around for almost 20 years. According to Kubal, it is uncommon for changes not to be made to the curriculum over such a long period of time.
“There were two major issues, one is that students complained about not having enough choice and it was also difficult for transfer students to complete the requirements in two years,” said Kubal.
She also described how students in the professional schools had trouble managing their extra requirements.
“They basically didn’t get many free electives,” she said.
The administration is hoping to retain the mission-focused and Franciscan aspect of Clare College in this new program.
The agenda also discussed the school’s decision to close the university on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to commemorate the civil rights leader next year.
Due to the dropping of this day from the academic calendar, the senate deliberated upon shortening Easter break by a day, making spring break run from March 29–April 1, with classes resuming on the 2nd, Easter Monday.
This controversial change is expected to cause difficulties for offices such as those in athletics and financial aid.
Typically, awards are given to students on the first day of the semester. Kubal states that a lot of paperwork must be redone to account for the new start date in the spring.
A resolution on this matter is expected to be reached today by vote.
One thought on “Faculty Senate plans to decide on Clare College, changes in academic calendar”
Greetings!
I submit the following comments concerning the subject of Cameron Pettrone’s story [my insertions inside [square brackets] ):
I. Regarding the final sentence of this story—“ A resolution on this matter [the spring 2017/2018 academic calendar] is expected to be reached today by [Faculty Senate] vote.”
The Faculty Senate today (27 Jan) might indeed approve some specific proposal to amend the already-adopted and –published (it’s on SBU’s Website) spring 2018 academic calendar to accommodate Interim President Roth’s illegitimate imposition of a MLK Day University Holiday. If it does, and if Roth agrees, then the revised calendar would become University Policy.
Revision of the already-adopted 2017/2018 Academic Calendar would require affirmative votes from a majority of all members of the Faculty Senate, excepting the one non-voting Senator (Interim Provost/VPAA Joe Zimmer).
Nothing is guaranteed. If the Senate fails to approve any proposal by that criterion, then the legitimate ‘17/’18 calendar will continue to be the already-adopted one, which does not include MLK Day as a University Holiday.
The Faculty Senate has yet to evince any inclination to stand up to President Roth in defense of the Faculty role in University governance that has been mutually agreed to by the SBU Faculty and Board of Trustees, through their approvals of the Faculty Senate Constitution (cf. especially Article II, Section 1, and Article V).
SBU’s “Strategic Plan” of 2003/2004—titled “Blueprint for Progress: Expectations and Aspirations”—included the following major goal and commitment:
“St. Bonaventure University will enhance and sustain a university community that embodies Franciscan values.
St. Bonaventure University will therefore:
a. Promote and maintain mutual trust among members of the campus community. St. Bonaventure University will encourage and endorse processes that remove barriers to mutual respect and understanding, thereby building trust and a mutual commitment to one another. We must do our utmost to trust one another and be worthy of one another’s trust. We will demonstrate a scrupulous commitment to honor our agreements with one another. The development of such procedures is a shared responsibility of the community.”
That goal and commitment were abandoned, unattained, by SBU’s Trustees and Administration long ago, and the Faculty and its Faculty Senate have accepted being dis-empowered by those bosses.
II. Regarding this afternoon’s Faculty Senate meeting (27 January 2017)
I provide the following information in case any members of the SBU Community have not been adequately informed about the Senate meeting mentioned in the BV story:
Today’s (27 Jan) Senate meeting will begin at 2:30 this afternoon, in the Trustees Room of Doyle Hall.
The Agenda is posted on the Faculty Senate’s Website (which ought to be accessible to all Community Members, but who knows).
Today’s Senate meeting—like all others—is open to “all segments of the University Community”, subject only to possible “practical limits” (e.g., if the Trustees Room can’t accommodate everyone who wishes to attend).
Cheers!
George
George Lapennas
Assoc. Prof. of Biology, Retired