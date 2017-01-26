Dealing with bipolar weather in style

This past weekend many of us were probably getting ready to pack away winter jackets and boots.

Then we learned that we acted too soon on welcoming the beautiful weather, because Tuesday came and so did the snow.

I know getting dressed for class can be a difficult task when dealing with “bipolar” weather, but don’t waste anymore of your time picking out an outfit the night before.

Most likely that outfit won’t match the weather forecast for the next day and you are back to square one again rummaging through your options.

The weather application can be helpful at times, but you never know what the temperature inside will be like. During the weather’s mood swings I would steer clear of wearing the color grey.

Many may notice on a warmer day that it is extremely hot when you get to class because the day before we were bundled up trying to escape the cold.

Do not make the mistake of entering a heated building after a major temperature rise while wearing grey. You will not like the outcome.

Dress in layers, especially those who have morning classes. It normally starts to heat up or cool off throughout the day, and this saves you from having to run back for a mid-day outfit change.

If you think it is a cold day then wear your cute winter jacket, but make sure not to wear a sweater underneath. Go with a light-weight quarter sleeve shirt or a t-shirt, and pack a flannel that has the colors of your outfit or light-weight cardigan in your bag along with deodorant.

I would stick to solid colors so that if it is cold in the building you are in, and you can put on that extra layer you packed in your bag.

So, it is okay to continue wearing your trendy boots even though it doesn’t look like winter outside.

On a cool day that feels like you may not be in need of a winter jacket, put on a light-weight shirt with a cardigan or vest.

Amplify a dash of spring color by adding a trendy necklace to your outfit if your vest doesn’t fall under the sporty look or add a scarf if you are not sure you’ll be warm enough walking to class.

A stylish cardigan, vest, scarf and light-weight jacket is all you need to beat the inconsistent weather and still look put-together.

Keep your color scheme in the neutrals when dressing for this hot and cold weather because spring isn’t here yet.

That bright yellow top can wait a couple more months.

Don’t stress over the changes in weather, just be prepared for anything and look good doing it.

