Coaches forming a true team

A new coaching staff for the St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team brings in new people with their own outlooks and ideals when it comes to their jobs and the sport they love.

Bonnies head coach Jesse Fleming, in his first season at the helm, said he has a simple belief that he tries to ingrain in everyone’s minds.

“Philosophy-wise, and I try to instill it in everybody, is the TCR thing we talk about all the time,” Fleming said. “I thought it finally came through in UMass and Duquesne. I thought we were really tough, I thought we were really connected and I thought we were relentless. I want us, on and off the court, to be really tough, we want tough competitors that are relentless, they’re always in the gym, always working, are always coming at you, just a really connected team. I want the team to be friends; I want the team to be in each-others weddings when it’s all said and done, and get some value out of the experience that way.”

Fleming brought in a pair of new assistant coaches this season, Jennifer Pruett and Jeff Clapacs, who each bring their own outlook to the team dynamic on the staff.

Pruett said she believes that focusing on good things throughout the process of preparing and playing is key to finding success with a team.

“I’m all about positive energy,” Pruett said. “I think that positive energy brings so much more out of people, and I think it takes care of a lot of times when you’re in practice and things are down. It kind of brings up the mood of practice and stuff like that. Off the court I try to care about everybody, no matter what they are going through, I try to be a person they come and talk to and be there for.”

Clapacs said his philosophy is to keep responsibility amongst the team a must and help them the right way.

“I think it’s important to hold players accountable, so you need to stay on them but also have a good balance of building them up,” Clapacs said. “Being sure that they are confident when they’re out there playing.”

The only returning coach on staff is Andrea Mulcahy, who stayed following the departure of former head coach Jim Crowley. Mulcahy sees dealing with the team on a more personal level helps create a good environment.

“I want to make sure the players know that we’re invested in them and we care about them as people, not just using them for winning games,” Mulcahy said. “So, everything I do in building relationships with them is based on that. On the basketball court, I just want them to play the hardest. I don’t care if we are the most talented team, but I want to be the team that works the hardest. Whether we’re up, whether we’re down, those are the two big things for me.”

Though all three assistants said they split scouting assignments and recruiting amongst each other, with Fleming also spending time looking at film and reports on opposing teams, each coach has their own responsibilities.

Fleming focuses, primarily, on the scheduling and organization of the team.

“As far as day-to-day on the season, my number one thing is practice planning and implementing game plan, that’s what takes up a lot of my time,” Fleming said. “It’s pretty simple during the season, I’m either watching film (self-scouting or preparing for the next team), making up the practice plan and then I think it’s my job to keep an eye on the team chemistry, keep an eye on where we are mentally as a team and always keep working on putting our team in the best position to win.”

Pruett’s focus is on the backcourt players and their play within the game plans, as well as working with the training staff.

“I kind of work with the point guards. I am a point guard coach, I guess,” Pruett said. “I also work a little bit with the strength and conditioning coach.”

Clapacs is in charge of the positions typically known as the shooting guards and small forwards.

“I’m responsible for the wings, 2s and 3s,” Clapacs said. “In terms of administrative stuff, I have compliance, so I work with Sarah Pruess here on staff and some of our compliance paperwork.”

Mulcahy works with the forwards on the team, but also helps do the little things, along with the other assistants.

“Shooting extra with the kids, film extra with the kids, writing recruiting notes [and] making recruiting calls,” Mulcahy said. “I do scheduling, so we’re trying to make the schedule for next year, so it’s just a lot of multi-tasking. Right now that’s the main focus during the season.”

In the end, all four coaches agreed on the advice they would give to prospective coaches.

“It’s an all or nothing thing, it’s not a job it’s a lifestyle,” Fleming said. “You’re not going to have a personal life if you really want to do it the right way. You’re never going to be that present during the season. My mind, and all of our coaches’ minds, are constantly on the next game, that’s all you think about. If your heart isn’t 100 percent into it and you aren’t ready to make that dive, you’re going to be basketball 24/7 for seven months, don’t do it.”

