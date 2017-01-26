Bonas reacts to Richter Center’s importance

The buildings around St. Bonaventure’s beautiful campus all have their own importance for students. The academic buildings are essential to learn and prepare for the future, the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts brings musical and dramatic talent and the Hickey Dining Hall is always there for a quick bite to eat with friends

The Sandra A. and William L. Richter Center, however, is something really special for all students.

Whether it’s shooting hoops with friends or jogging a solo lap, the Richter Center is a cynosure for some students. It is the center of not just exercise, but the center of student involvement that can lead to long-lasting friendships and memories.

Sean Sosa, a sophomore marketing major, uses the Richter Center almost every day.

“You make different kinds of relationships on the court,” said Sosa. “They might not be too personal and long lasting, but there is just a feeling of mutual respect after a game of pick up.”

Besides the social aspect of the Richter, its primary function, exercise, can make students thrive to better their bodies.

Taquan Brown, a junior theatre major, takes exercising as an art, and the Richter is his sanctuary. Brown goes to the Richter five days a week, and is participating in the Richter Center Fitness Challenge. This challenge involves recording cardio and using an app to log in the hours and how much a person has run.

“Most cardio machines here have the scanner code which you can capture for your workouts,” said Brown.

The cardio challenge lasts from Jan. 23 through April 14. For every 1,500 minutes of cardiovascular exercise recorded, the joggers will be put into a raffle to win prizes, such as a Fitbit, sneakers, t-shirts and other cool exercising equipment.

With the opportunity to challenge a friend, roommate or just to stay healthy, the challenge is available to all. Brown chose to do the challenge solo.

“I’m doing it solo […] because this semester I am more focused on cutting. So since I come to the gym five days a week and I’m doing more cardio, I decided to push myself.”

Another huge part of the student life at Bona’s are intramurals. With the majority of intramurals located in the Richter, students can gather together in a competitive environment to show who the best is.

Lij Griffin, an employee at the Richter Center who also participates in intramurals, believes that a university’s gym is essential for a great school.

“I think the Richter is very important for this campus,” said Griffin. “I have been to a couple different campuses and our facilities are pretty comparable. The Richter fulfills a bunch of different needs. It houses intramurals and club sports as well as provides a venue for those who want to stay in shape or get stronger. I think the Richter is very important to Bonaventure.”

Thomas Cottingham is the Features Editor for the Bona Venture. His email is cottintf14@bonaventure.edu