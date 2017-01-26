Are protestors being honest?

This weekend, thousands of people will head to Washington D.C. as well as other cities to march for the annual March for Life. This annual march is known to be an event for those in the United States who think of themselves as pro-life.

Many of these people are pro-life. However, there are some among this group who are only claiming to be pro-life when in fact they are pro-abortion.

I can say that I have had the privilege to attend this march, and it truly was an experience I will never forget.

However, some of the people that I had the chance to meet there, I would not consider pro-life. I also wouldn’t consider these people pro-choice. I would say that they are anti-abortion.

I would also like to say, that I don’t have a problem with someone being anti-abortion, I simply think they are falsely advertising themselves. Personally, I think that pro-life means much more than being anti-abortion. Pro-life means advocating for the benefit of life in all cases, not just in cases involving abortion.

However, closely related to the abortion topic, pro-life also deals with the life of the child after birth in cases when abortion is on the table. In the case of an abortion versus a child being born into a family that cannot support it and does not have the means for adoption, pro-life may say that an abortion is better than birthing the child.

I am not saying in all cases this is so, I am merely saying that it could in some. For a person who is anti-abortion that argument would not be valid, but for a person who is pro-life, it should be.

Pro-life encompasses the entire life of a person, anti-abortion only deals with a person’s life before they are born. To clarify, I am not advocating for or against pro-life, I am simply saying that there is an error in thinking and wording among those who call themselves pro-life. In other words, I am advocating for an improved way in which people associated themselves.

If you are truly pro-life, claim that you are pro-life. However, if you are truly anti-abortion, claim that you’re anti-abortion, don’t hide behind the guise of pro-life because you are afraid of saying something someone might not want to hear. I can almost guarantee that pro-life and anti-abortion are almost the same and you will not get more or less criticism if you claim to be anti-abortion. Own up to who you are, or don’t give an answer at all.

Vanessa Hurle is a contributing writer for the Bona Venture. Her email is huleseva13@bonaventure.edu