University offers staff new retirement plan

By Rachel Konieczny

Photo Editor

A new retirement plan will allow St. Bonaventure faculty to enter into retirement more gradually.

Announced last Friday, the new phased approach to retirement permits faculty members to gradually reduce their teaching workload over a period of up to three years, according to Erik Seastedt, director of human resources.

“Faculty choose to retire every year but I think this gradual reduction of teaching workload does seem to appeal to many,” Seastedt said. “It’s likely we would only have one to two faculty retire in the absence of this plan.”

Seastedt said three to five faculty members typically participate in the plan each year and he expects to see similar results this year.

Seastedt mentioned several highlights of the plan.

“It further enables departments and schools to plan for their needs in advance of faculty members’ actual full retirement,” Seastedt said. “Most importantly, it keeps our faculty members engaged and a part of our campus community longer as they move forward with their retirement plans.”

Department deans will accept applications for participation in the plan until Mar. 14.

