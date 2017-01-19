MLK day named official school holiday

By Christina Root

News Editor

This week the Bonaventure community celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through both the performing arts and school policy.

Beginning in 2018, Bonaventure will be closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. According to a school-wide press release released Monday, Dr. Andrew Roth, university president, suggested the policy change last semester. University Cabinet members agreed to add the day to the roster of official university holidays.

“I understand the difficulties of balancing an academic calendar and that St. Bonaventure has always done an admirable job of planning meaningful activities related to Dr. King,” Roth said. “Academic calendars, [just as athletic and student life calendars], can be adjusted. The events honoring Dr. King or events speaking to the causes for which he advocated can still be held during the week of the MLK holiday.”

Although the university will not implement the change until 2018, Dr. King will be celebrated throughout the entire week. The events, sponsored by the Damietta Center for Multicultural Student Affairs, University Ministries and the Black Student Union, emphasize helping others.

Parker Suddeth, coordinator of the Damietta Center, spoke on Monday at the University Club, centering his address on Bonaventure’s influence as a resource to the local community.

On Tuesday, the Black Student Union hosted Expressions of Justice, featuring performances by two members of the Bonaventure community. Freshman journalism and mass communication major Love Nicholson presented a reading of Langston Hughes’ “I, Too”.

Charity Hammond, who performed a traditional song from the civil rights movement, overcame hesitation to honor Dr. King.

“I’m usually not comfortable singing in front of big crowds,” said Hammond, a freshman sports studies major. “I realized that by singing I was honoring a man who fought endlessly.”

According to Hammond, Dr. King’s influence is very personal to her.

“I hope through my performance people will remember how much Dr. King did, not only for African Americans, but for people of all backgrounds.”

The event concluded with a statement from sophomore Soquania Henry, president of Black Student Union at Bonaventure.

“In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., ‘the time is right to do what is right,’” she said.

Henry, a psychology major, is optimistic in regards to the university’s choice to add the holiday to the roster.

“[It’s] a great step towards educating our campus culturally on social justice,” she said. “We planned Expressions of Justice because we found it crucial to bring awareness in a way of action, respect and connection to our community. Having voices be heard and people be seen in respect for a man who worked to make the progression of the oppressed become relevant.”

Following the theme of connection to the local community, the Damietta Center has also organized a week long supply drive for the warming house.

The Damietta Center will collect plastic gloves, toilet paper, paper towels, bathroom cleaners, dish soap, hand soap, cleaning tools and laundry supplies until Friday, Jan. 20.

rootcm14@bonaventure.edu