Mix comfort with style

We all know college can be stressful at times and tends to wear us down. Whether it may be classes, homework, clubs, sports, or a job that brings stress into our lives there is always something. So, why put yourself through the extra stress of wearing a fashionable uncomfortable outfit when you can still be just as stylish and cute in loungewear?

Don’t get me wrong the most uncomfortable outfit could be the cutest, but save that outfit for the weekend. Instead, wake up in the morning and be comfortable on that chilly walk to class. No one wants to be adjusting their outfit all day while walking around campus, which could be a major wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen.

Many girls may decide that leggings and an old hoodie are the ideal comfortable college outfit. But why not add a little style or color in your outfit to bring out your personality. Don’t let college take away your ability to be stylish and trendy.

In the recent years, stylish lounge clothing has become increasingly popular. One of the newest trends added into the fashion world of loungewear is the satin pajama set. Many have probably seen pictures of celebrities pulling it off wonderfully, but that is when paired with heels, and heels are not ideal for walking around campus.

So, throw on a stylish crewneck and matching joggers, or even your most comfortable pair of jeans. Now, all you need are some trendy sneakers to finish it off. Makes sure your funky socks don’t throw off your entire outfit by switching to no-shows or ballet socks. On the other hand, if crewnecks aren’t your thing don’t worry. Grab that cute sweater out of your closet, put on those comfy jeans and put on those trendy sneakers for comfort and style. If you choose to try out either of these options, make sure your top and sneakers are in the same color family when separating them with jeans. Those are two ways to go about dressing cute and comfortable.

You can find affordable trendy loungewear at Forever21, ASOS, Fashion Nova, and H&M. Now it is your turn to work the magic of this comfortable trend.

