Ministry building to open in February

By Jessica Dillon

News Assignment Editor

The McGinley-Carney Center for Franciscan Ministry is on track to have a certificate of occupancy by Feb. 28.

Phil Winger, associate vice president for facilities, said things will proceed rapidly from this point forward.

“A good deal of what was happening all summer long was that the concrete was setting,” Winger said. “Things move quickly from here. The wooden roof is now in. The heating, air-conditioning system and duct-work are almost in. The metal studs are up in the interior partitions, and they’re about a third or a fourth of the way complete with the drywall.”

Though the contract date has remained unchanged, there have been a few setbacks during construction, Winger said.

“There was a little bit of a holdup with receiving the steel,” Winger said. “That’s because there’s a lot of fabrication—everything is custom made.”

The delay raised concern among some members of the campus community, Winger said.

“The contractor had people wondering ‘how are you going to get This done in the winter,’” Winger said. “Well, the completion date is in February. They knew they’d be working through the winter. It didn’t really throw them off.”

The delay has not significantly affected the anticipated $3.5 million in expenses, Winger said.

“We’re right in line with the budget,” Winger said. “We have not had any unanticipated expenses.”

Some student clubs have felt the delay.

Laurieanne Wickens, a senior marketing major involved in SEARCH, SBU4Life and liturgy committee, misses having a place like the Merton Center to meet.

“The Merton was always very cozy and comfortable,” Wickens said. “There is nowhere on campus quite like it.”

Wickens also said construction has affected meeting locations and times for these clubs, which used to rely on the Merton as a hub for their activities.

“I am excited to see progress,” Wickens said. “But, like most, I wish it would progress faster. I can’t wait for it to be done.”

Brick work was set to begin Jan. 18, Winger said.

“It’s a fun project, especially now that we can see the biggest thing that the project has that we didn’t have before,” Winger said. “It’s kind of exciting to see the tower and the great room come together. It is a significant addition to the campus.”

dillonj15@bonaventure.edu