Inauguration expectations

In 2016 the presidential election was one of the most talked about and controversial topics of the year. Regardless of the side people took in the divisive campaigns fostered from each side, Donald J. Trump emerged successful.

Friday marks the inauguration where Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. With the inauguration coming up, I took the time to go around campus and ask a few students what they think Trump will say once he takes the reigns as president. The same question was posed to each student:

Q: What do you think Trump will do once he is president? And, knowing that Donald Trump isn’t shy what do you think he will say at his inauguration?

Bryce Spadafora, a junior journalism and mass communication major said,

A: Ideally, one of the first things Trump will do after the inauguration is start acting like the president.

Realistically, he’ll probably complain about the size of the White House. He’ll probably say something along the lines of “White House is much smaller on the inside. Not as huge as my Trump Tower! Sad!”

Molly Oas, a junior creative and professional writing major had to say,

A: Truthfully, I have no idea what Trump plans to do once he is inaugurated. I hope he takes a look at the country’s most pressing issues like jobs and government spending and takes effective action. His businessman attributes will, hopefully, pay off for the country—literally. The accumulation is only rising.

I imagine he will say “Lets make America great again!” I had a negative outlook on the campaign process, and I was very upset once Trump got in office. Now since the dust has settled I’ll keep my faith and hopes high for an effective and successful next four years.

Madeline Feddern, a junior early childhood education major explained,

A: Personally, I am not planning on watching the inauguration for political reasons. I believe the first action Trump will take is to work with the Republican side of Congress to repeal Obamacare. I have concerns about this because of the millions of people who rely on it and hope there are replacements with similar coverage. In terms of what he might say during the speech, I hope he takes the classy route instead of making a ploy for attention.

Whether you supported Trump or not, the fact remains he will be president. It seems common that people are hoping for a smooth four years and that Trump doesn’t bring his campaign style into the seat as POTUS. It seems that people want him to do well and that desire may eventually foster collaboration and communication, which is needed in the future.

