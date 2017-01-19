Floodwaters deemed not a campus threat

By Diana McElfresh

High rain levels and melting snows created flood-like conditions last week in Allegany.

But floodwaters weren’t anything out of the ordinary, said Phil Winger, associate vice president for facilities.

“The water got up as high as the rugby field, as happens about every year,” he said.

He noted that there were similar floodwaters near Francis Hall, as well as on the Allegheny River Valley Trail.

As is typical of these low-level floods, there was no damage to any university facilities.

“We are protected by our dikes against the usual ‘100-year’ flood,” said Winger. “But high water short of that would inundate the athletic fields.”

The athletic fields offer further protection to the university, he said.

“Everything down there is planned to be able to withstand the experience,” Winger said.

He said that floodwaters reach the baseball, soccer and softball fields approximately once every ten years.

According to the St. Bonaventure University archives website, the river’s highest crest was 24.20 feet on June 23, 1972. The flood waters last week reached a 12.5 foot crest.

