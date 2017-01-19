Bonnies go to DC for Inauguration

By Yoselin Person

St. Bonaventure students traveled to Washington D.C. to attend the 2017 Presidential Inauguration today.

The event will have a huge impact on Bona students; however, attending the Presidential Inauguration has already brought a huge impact to certain students.

Keegan Miller, a junior philosophy major with a minor in law and society, said she feels being part of the historical event is an amazing opportunity.

“Attending the Presidential Inauguration, no matter what your political views are is an amazing opportunity that many never get the chance to experience in person,” said Miller.

Miller believes attending this historical event will leave her with nostalgic memories.

“…It’s great to think in 20 years I will be able to look back and say I was there, I was a part of that history,” said Miller. “No matter what you think of the inauguration, it is history.”

Miller believes attending the event won’t change her views on Donald Trump. In fact, Miller is viewing the event as an experience that shouldn’t be focused on Trump, but should be focused on how the event is as a whole.

“I’m looking at this experience as a whole and not specifically focused on Trump,” said Miller. “I had my views on him before I came here, and those only change by the things he is doing, not by the inauguration.”

Although Donald Trump will enter office as the most unpopular president in decades, the 2017 Presidential Inauguration itself will be known not just as an historic event, but an emotional one for everyone, Miller said.

“I’m excited but also due to all the negative attention Trump is receiving, a bit nervous,” said Miller. “I hope that the inauguration will go smoothly and without any major issues.”

The inauguration is expected to be a positive result and a learning experience on how the American political system works, Miller said.

“I hope that we can all learn something about the American political system,” said Miller. “And experience history and do it in a way that we can look back on and say it was positive.”

Although Miller won’t know the exact outcome of the next four years, she hopes there will be an overall positive result.

“I’m unsure what the outcome will be in four years,” said Miller. “But I hope for the sake of America and the American people that it is a positive one.”

