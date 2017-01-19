Back to the BV from Italy

I spent last semester studying abroad. While away from Bonaventure, I was able to gain perspective of what I missed most about being a student here.

Without a doubt, that was The BV.

As soon as I got back to campus this semester, I had to stop by the Reilly Center to pick up my keys and I went down to see the newsroom before my own townhouse. Everything I’ve learned at The Bona Venture and the friends I’ve made have come to define my time here at Bonaventure, and I am so excited to spend my last semester staying up every Wednesday night with the best journalists and friends I’ve met on campus making a newspaper.

I was nervous to come back after a semester away and jump right into the EIC position, but I was warmly welcomed. As I write this piece, which of course is after midnight on Wednesday, Amelia Kibbe is still trying to play “Uptown Girl” while everyone else tells her to turn it off. It feels good to be back.

I’m looking forward to working with all the editors this semester, and especially the addition of a new position, digital editor, which Jon Sawyer was brave enough to take on. I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead this group of smart and dedicated journalists in providing news to Bonaventure this semester.

I will do my best to ensure that we offer students interesting, well-researched stories about their community, rather than simply rewriting press releases.

So, on Friday morning please remember to pick up a BV on campus and read the wonderful work that these writers, editors and photographers have done each week. Check out our website and follow our social media accounts, which we will work to keep up-to-date.

Our ears are open and if anyone has any suggestions for stories or questions they want to propose about life at Bonaventure, please contact us. We are curious to explore and eager to find answers.

I am so lucky to have last semester’s EIC Diana McElfresh helping me through any panic attacks and making sure I get through this semester smoothly. And I am especially thankful Dom LoVallo was kind enough to stay in the managing editor position for a second semester just to give me the chance to be EIC. Thank you.

At all the BV end of the semester banquets the editors give each other silly awards. Last year, my fellow writers gave me the “Camp Counselor” award for trying to make everyone do fun activities together, and I hope you are all ready for another semester of that, because I sure am.

