Are concerts too pricey to enjoy?

To me, being at a concert is one of the most exciting experiences. It’s awesome to be around a lot of people who love the same songs as you and can sing them as just loud and horrible. I think if people had the money, a lot more people would be attending concerts by their favorite artists. That’s the problem though: money. Concerts are not cheap.

Line-ups for music festivals taking place this summer have recently been released, as well as summer tour dates for many artists. Music festivals cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars, and some concerts with one opening artist and a headliner often can cost the same.

Artists make millions off of selling their music on ITunes, for $1.29 a song. They also have the ability to sell hard copies of their albums as compact disks. Many artists also make appearances in advertisements and sometimes in movies and television shows as well. Artists have many ways to make a lot of money, but many will still charge upwards of $100 for a fan to sit in a not-so-great seat and watch the artist perform live.

The amount of money that an artist will charge for their fans to watch them perform live baffles me. Just the concept that humans pay hundreds of dollars to watch another human run around on stage and sing into a microphone for a couple of hours is weird when you think about it. Other huge artists charge just as much to see them, for example Beyoncé tickets cost on average about $300, and that is not a music festival either it’s just one artist.

Even artists like Chance The Rapper, who does not believe in record labels and will not sell his music attends music festivals that cost upwards of $200 per person to see some artists live. For example, Governors Ball in New York City this summer costs $305 a person for three days. That does not include any food or a place to stay for the three-day festival.

To add to that, artists also have other sources of income at concerts. Merchandise at concerts tends to be fairly pricey. Merchandise includes not just t-shirts and hoodies but also posters, CD’s and other things. In addition, prices for food or drinks at concerts tends to be a lot higher than it would be if one had just gone to a restaurant. Artists have multiple ways to make money at their performances, but many still charge crazy amounts of money for a ticket.

I believe a lot of shows would be sold out if people had more ability to pay to be there, personally, I would go to every concert nearby if only I had the funds, and think many people feel the same way.

Elyse Kuhn is a staff writer for the Bona Venture. Her email is kuhnee16@bonaventure.edu