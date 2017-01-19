And the Oscar goes to…

By Christina Root

News Editor

Award show season has begun, and Hollywood’s hottest have turned their focus on one of the most prestigious — The Oscars.

The 89th Academy Awards will take place on February 26, and will be hosted by television host Jimmy Kimmel.

The live broadcast will honor the best films of 2016, and will likely mimic the results of the recent Golden Globe Awards.

Unlike the Golden Globes, The Oscars do not celebrate television shows, allowing for more award categories.

In addition to performances, writers, directors and costume work are all also awarded.

Competition was high in 2016, and the award nominations represent a variety of talented performances.

Actor Casey Affleck, who won “Best Performance in a Motion Picture Drama”, at the Globes, is expected to take home the prize again.

On the other hand, the Best Actress category appears to be much less predictable, with Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Emma Stone (“La La Land”) and Amy Adams (“Arrival”), who have all received critical acclaim this year.

Critics have called “La La Land”, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, one of the best films of 2016.

The musical film set a record for most awards won by a single movie at this year’s Golden Globes, and won all seven awards it was nominated for.

The film is expected to continue its successful streak at The Academy Awards.

The film has a good chance at winning best cinematography, best original song and even best picture.

As for the supporting actress nominations, it can be a little dicey. Michelle Williams had an amazing, heartfelt performance portraying Randi Chandler in “Manchester by the Sea.”

However, Viola Davis won the Golden Globe for her performance in “Fences” as Rose Maxson, so it will be a neck and neck race.

Predicted “Best Animated Picture” winner “Zootopia” will come head-to-head with fellow Walt Disney Pictures “Moana”. Both box office hits emphasize Disney’s influence over the animated movie market while posing as strong competition for Focus Feature’s “Kubo and the Two Strings.”

The Oscars will air on ABC on February 26 at 8 p.m.

