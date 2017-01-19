A look ahead: anticipating 2017’s music

By Thomas Cottingham

Features Editor

The year of 2016 did not highlight much for some. Whether it was the presidential election, celebrity deaths, horrific events or just a plain bad year, 2016 did not live up to its potential. Music, however, was one of the shiniest moments of last year and 2017 has the potential to top it.

With huge releases from artists last year, which included Adele, Frank Ocean, Beyoncé and many others 2017 will also have promising material on the way.

Starting off the year, Toronto singer and rapper Drake is expecting to release another album titled “More Life” early this year. Drake mentioned that he has been recording new material during his tour with Future, and has released some singles for the album via Apple Music. The rumored joint mixtape with Kanye West could also be a possibility to release this year, but the little information given on the tape only suggests that they both have recorded songs together, according to Complex.

Speaking of Mr. West, Kanye and his posse are also expecting to drop some new music this year. West’s music label, GOOD Music, is expecting to release its second collaboration album titled “Cruel Winter.” Artists on this album include Kanye West, Travis Scott, Big Sean, John Legend and Desiigner, along with some other guests. West also has another solo album in the works, titled “Turbo Grafx 16,” which does not have a release date but could be released in 2017.

With rap becoming one of America’s more popular genres, Migos will most likely raise the hype with their long awaited sophomore album “Culture.” Migos, who currently holds the number one spot on the Billboard with their hit single “Bad and Boujee,” has created a new wave of hip-hop with quick catchy lines and catchy ad-libs.

Focusing into the pop genre, New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde is expected to release her highly anticipated sophomore album sometime this year. Lorde reached stardom with the release of her debut album “Pure Heroine” back in 2013 and should make some big waves this year with her upcoming record.

Taylor Swift reportedly has been working on her sixth studio album, according to Billboard. Swift has a very good chance of releasing her next album this year because she never goes three years without releasing an album. There is plenty of material to cover in her new album, from her breakup with Calvin Harris to hanging out with Drake. Swift’s album might bring out a whole new sound and subject.

Ed Sheeran is releasing his album sooner than anyone thought. The English singer-songwriter released two tracks, “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill,” just a few weeks ago to promote his next album “Divide.” This 12-track album should be coming on the way soon because the track list was released and Sheeran has been talking openly about it. On a 92.3 AMP Radio interview, Sheeran revealed that he will sing one of his songs in Spanish on the deluxe version of the album.

Rock fans will also have a lot to be excited for this year. AFI, Tool, Three Days Grace, 30 Seconds to Mars, The Offspring, Papa Roach, Judas Prince, Alice in Chains, Linkin Park, and System of a Down are all expected to release new material sometime this year.

Concerts and tours for 2017 also seem to be heavenly. Starting off the year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are going on tour to promote their newest album “The Getaway.” U2 is also touring this year who always put on an amazing show for everyone, from casual to diehard fans. Daft Punk will most likely be adding to their “Alive” concert series with the addition of “Alive 2017.” Other anticipated tours include Lionel Richie, Phil Collins, Bruno Mars with Anderson Paak, Green Day, and A Tribe Called Quest, along with the annual music festivals such as Governor’s Ball and Coachella.

With the new year going at full swing, 2017 should be a fun year of music.

