Bonnies outlast Saint Louis behind threes

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Associate Editor

The three-point shot was in full affect for the St. Bonaventure Bonnies as they improved to 4-2 in Atlantic 10 play with a 71-52 win at the St. Louis Billikens.

The three-point shot led the Bonnies to an 18-7 run at one point in the first half, and they would continue to add it on, finishing the half on a 22-7 run. They also out-rebounded the Billikens 37-23 and scored 19 points off of 13 Billikens turnovers.

The Bonnies jumped out to an early first half lead extending it to 31 to end the half. Adams (2), Idris Taqqee (3), Matt Mobley (3) and David Andoh (1) all participated in the three-point showcase, knocking down seven combined.

The Bonnies showed they missed their junior point guard in Jaylen Adams, who was out the last two games with an ankle injury, as he ended the first half with nine points and nine assists.

Coming out of the half, the Bonnies came out flat, allowing the Billikens to cut the deficit to as low as 14 points with under eight minutes left in the game.

But the Bonnies were able to hold on, scoring five points in the final minute of play to secure the victory.

Adams ended the game with 13 points, 14 assists and five rebounds. He was one assist shy of setting the school record.

Mobley finished with a team high 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Bonnies, as a team, were 41 percent (12-29) from three tonight. Mobley added three more threes in the second half.

Davell Roby dropped 17 points, handed out three assists and grabbed two rebounds, but the Billikens dropped their fifth loss of the Atlantic 10, making their record 1-5.

The Bonnies will return to the court next Tuesday when Saint Joseph’s visits the Reilly Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

