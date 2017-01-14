Bonnies rout the Rams in Rochester

By Jonathan Sawyer

Sports Editor

The Bonnies started off the game with seven turnovers in the first eight minutes, but then took control of the game to pick up their third conference win of the season with a 73-53 win over the Fordham Rams.

Junior guard Jaylen Adams, who averages a team high 22.3 points and 6.1 assists per game, sat out for the second straight game.

Rams head coach Jeff Neubauer talked about how Fordham’s half-court pressure they were applying in the first part of the game is to not allow the ball to the rim and credits Bonnies on doing so.

“They got the ball to the rim out of those double teams and that’s something we have been doing a real good job of,” Neubauer said.

Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt said getting used to the game speed of their half-court pressure is hard to simulate in practice, but they adjusted well in game.

“It was better, the fire drill wasn’t good at the beginning, but I thought we got used to their speed and what they were doing and did a very good job of attacking it from that point on,” Schmidt said.

The comeback started at the 12:40 mark of the first half when the Bonnies went on a 12-6 run to tie the game at 18 with a Denzel Gregg dunk. Freshman Josh Ayeni stepped to the line with 6:15 left in the first for two of his 13 attempted free throws to put the Bonnies ahead by one.

Sophomore guard Nelson Kaputo, who received his second start in a row in place of Adams, said he was just trying to put his teammates in position to score after the turnovers.

“I was just trying to limit my turnovers. I started turning the ball over early in the game, and I was just trying to stay poised and find the open guys,” Kaputo said.

The Bonnies tacked on 15 points to end the half and take a 38-32 lead. Coming out of the half, Gregg led the charge of a 13-5 run to extend the lead to 14. From there, the Bonnies would continue to pack on a comfortable lead and seal the win by 20.

Matt Mobley netted a team high 25 points, grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists as the Bonnies go above .500 in the Atlantic 10 conference at 3-2. Gregg dropped 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Ayeni gave a lift for the Bonnies off the bench, collecting all 16 bench points. Ayeni added seven rebounds to his performance.

Neubauer talked about the success of the Bonnies since Schmidt has taken over.

“Mark Schmidt does a terrific job and what he has built here at Bonaventure is really impressive,” Neubauer said. “I know how bad Bonaventure basketball was before Mark got here and for him to just turn it around and now be so consistent is a great tribute to him.”

Mobley talked about his and the teams’ turnaround after the first eight minutes of the game.

“I got it going early, I hit a couple shots in the first half so that just carried over and built confidence towards the end of the game,” Mobley said.

The Bonnies will head on the road Tuesday Jan. 17 against the St. Louis Billikens at 9:00 p.m.

sawyerjp15@bonaventure.edu